Pune couple commits suicide, son critical

In a case of apparent suicide pact, a Pune-based family, including prominent industrial labour contractor, his wife and son, allegedly committed suicide at Pallavi lodge in Kolhapur, between Wednesday and Friday.

While the police recovered the bodies of the man and wife, the son has been admitted to a private hospital in the city and is in critical condition.

The victims have been identified as Vinod Ramakant Joshi (59), his wife Meena (50) and their son Shreyas (17).

According to the Kolhapur police, the lodge owners broke open the door after a foul smell was emanating from the trio’s room. The corpses of Joshi couple were found in the bed, while their son was found gasping for breath as the trio had consumed pesticide, police said

According to the Kolhapur police, the investigators found a suicide note signed by the three where they have claimed to have committed suicide, due to financial reasons and have not blamed anyone for their death.

According to the lodge owners, they saw Vinod and Shreyas leaving the room on Wednesday night. The duo returned after sometime and were seen carrying something in a plastic bag. They took two water bottles from the lodge staff and told them to not disturb the family. On Friday, the foul smell coming from the room led the lodge staff members to alert the Shahpuri police.

The police said that the Joshi family left Pune on June 23 on the pretext that they were going to Kolhapur for a religious pilgrimage. They booked the lodge on June 23 and informed the manager that they would be staying till June 28. Vinod is a known labour contractor in Pirangut, Hadapsar and Kothrud areas.

Investigating officials said that the suicide note recovered from the spot has requested the people who found them dead to inform their relatives of their death and blamed nobody for their act. The deceased ended the suicide note with thanks and said that their identity cards were kept in a black bag.Rahul Waghmare, police sub-inspector, investigating officer, said, “How they committed suicide will be known only after the submission of medical report. Only post this can the nature of suicide be determined. We have registered a case in the matter and investigation is on.”

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 16:57 IST