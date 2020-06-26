Pune Customs seize drugs worth Rs2.10 crore

pune

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 16:35 IST

The Pune Customs and city police crime branch seized drugs worth Rs2.10 crore on Wednesday.

The Customs department seized narcotics from two trucks which were intercepted on their way to Pune from Solapur. The trucks had commenced their journey in Andhra Pradesh and are believed to have aimed drop-offs in various parts of Maharashtra.

Narcotics Cell of Pune Customs had received a specific input regarding trafficking of narcotic drugs loaded on trucks coming from some remote locations of Andhra Pradesh and destined for various places in Maharashtra. Based on the same, officers of the cell kept vigil and surveillance on the Naldurg- Solapur road, near Boramani village, Solapur, from 16:30 hrs onwards, on Wednesday.

The Customs officials raided the trucks at 4:30 pm on Naldurg-Solapur road, near Boramani village, Solapur.

“Four persons (one driver and one helper in each vehicle) were detained, all aged between 30 and 35 and hailing from Maharashtra,” read a statement from PK Behera, commissioner of Pune Customs.

Upon inspection of the trucks, the officials found 868 kilogrammes of marijuana, approximately valued at Rs 1.04 crore. The officers also found 7.5 kilogrammes of hash (charas), estimated to be worth another Rs.0.75 crore, according to the Customs officials.

“On spotting the trucks at Boramani-Naldurg road, the team of Customs officers followed the vehicles and finally intercepted the same in Pune. Upon rigorous search of the vehicles, it was noticed that ganja had been concealed in the cavity created on the roof of the vehicles,” read a statement by Vaishali Patange, joint commissioner, Pune Customs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commended Pune Customs and tweeted, “Keep up the good work”.

Two held with 56 grammes of methamphetamine

The Pune police crime branch officials arrested two men with 56 grammes of methamphetamine (MD)z.

The accused have been identified as Saqlain Abdul Baki Qureshi (23) a resident of Bhimpura in Camp area of Pune and Shakeel Rouf Sayyed (41) a resident of Bhagyodaynagar in Kondhwa.

“This is the second case of MD seizure, earlier in the month, 12 grammes of MD was seized. In all the cases registered by the crime branch, we try to investigate all forward and backward links. Action by Anti-Narcotics Cell of the crime branch is continuing to make Pune a drug-free city,” said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Pune.

(With agency inputs)