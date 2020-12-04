e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune dist reports 793 fresh Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths

Pune dist reports 793 fresh Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths

District has reported 355,698 total cases out of which 328,315 have recovered and 7,507 were reported dead due to the virus infection, while 19,841 are active cases

pune Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 16:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “We had successfully brought down the death ratio in the region and Pune district. Pune district’s death ratio is 2.42 per cent and the rate of recovery of patients is 94.26 per cent.
Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “We had successfully brought down the death ratio in the region and Pune district. Pune district’s death ratio is 2.42 per cent and the rate of recovery of patients is 94.26 per cent.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
         

Pune district reported 793 fresh Covid -19 positive cases and 13 deaths in 24 hours on Thursday, according to the state health department.

The district has reported 355,698 total cases out of which 328,315 have recovered and 7,507 were reported dead due to the virus infection, while 19,841 are active cases.

Pune city, meanwhile, has reported 360 new positive cases and eight deaths and Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 157 positive cases and zero deaths. Pune rural has reported 276 positive cases and five deaths.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “We had successfully brought down the death ratio in the region and Pune district. Pune district’s death ratio is 2.42 per cent and the rate of recovery of patients is 94.26 per cent.

top news
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Centre has no vaccine roadmap for poor, says Congress after all-party meet
Centre has no vaccine roadmap for poor, says Congress after all-party meet
Covid vaccine could be ready in next few weeks, says PM Modi
Covid vaccine could be ready in next few weeks, says PM Modi
MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest
MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest
Revival of US navy formation focused on Indian Ocean, partnership with India: US Official
Revival of US navy formation focused on Indian Ocean, partnership with India: US Official
Mamata Banerjee speaks to protesting farmers; sends emissary to meet them at Singhu border
Mamata Banerjee speaks to protesting farmers; sends emissary to meet them at Singhu border
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In