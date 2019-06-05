Pune district championship: Gadgil sends Shelar packing in 14 min

Pune: Ananya Gadgil overpowered Shreya Shelar 15-10, 15-11 to enter the main draw of under-19 category in the Pune district badminton championship at Modern Sports complex, Shivajinagar, on Tuesday.

Gadgil was no match for Shelar as she displayed control over her shots and wrapped up the contest in 14 minutes.

After winning the first game 15-10, she resumed her good form and gave no chance to the opponent, wrapping up the second 15-11.

Paakhee Jain, Simran Dhingra and Navya Karalingannavar also entered the main draw scoring easy wins.

Jain got the better of Saloni Tapaswi 15-2, 15-6, while Dhingra took 20 minutes to defeat Akanksha Pandya 15-4, 15-7. Karalingannavar scored 15-4, 15-6 victory over Aarya Mulik.

The longest match of the day was between Asmita Shedge and Sayee Palshikar that lasted 26 minutes. Shedge won the deciding game 15-5. The match was one-game all with Shedge winning the first game 15-15 and Palshikar taking the second 15-10.

Main draw

After three days of qualifying rounds, district championship will enter its main draw from Wednesday where star players like Arya Bhivpathaki (men singles), Tara Shah (women singles) and Tanshika Deshpande (girls u-19) will be seen in action.

The tournament will be played in men, women, along with under-13, 15, 17, 19 in boys and girls’ category respectively.

Seeding list:

Men: 1 Arya Bhivpathaki, 2 Rishabh Deshpande, 3/4. Devashish Navidkar, 3/4. Abhishek Kulkarni.

Women: 1 Tara Shah, 2 Aditi Kale, 3/4 Ruta Gore, 3/4 Kalyani Limaye

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 16:43 IST