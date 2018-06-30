Pune district collector exclusively for HT: Land acquisition on fair terms among my top priorities

Pune is a district which has an inherent quality of tranquility. It has a unique culture which at various occasions has shown the correct path of wisdom that has become a paradigm for other cities and states in the country. Expressing my pride in the culture of Pune, I strongly feel that the city should not be only titled as the cultural capital of the state, but also the cultural capital of India.

It was indeed a golden opportunity as well as a moment of pride when I was transferred to this beautiful city. The appointment as the district collector of Pune was a very good departure for me for from where I had worked earlier. Earlier, while I worked on smaller issues in the villages, here in the city, the entire scale of projects is colossal. As it is said, “bigger the city, bigger the challenges”.

Every city has its own problems and so does Pune. However, the resolutions of these problems are my top priorities as district collector. Amidst major on-going infrastructure projects in the district such as the Pune ring road, Purandar international airport or Dehu-Alandi palki road, land acquisition in a manner which ensures complete justice is one of my top most priorities. One of the basic hindrances for major infrastructure projects is land acquisition. However, I am confident of a smooth and easy process to resolve this problem.

I have always believed that proper and honest communication always leads to a better solution. The message has to be very clear that it is not about acquiring land only, but it is about ensuring justice to our farmers. We are not anti-farmers. If we are working on an infrastructure project, we want to ensure basic amenities, good business hubs and good opportunities to rural as well as urban people. If we are acquiring the land of a farmer or a villager, it is our priority to give them good returns.

Another very important issue for me is the capacity-building of officers who work in Pune. While the best of the officers come to Pune for their services, a sense of complacency among them is evident. This level of ease is achieved in a very short time. This should be avoided as this leads to procrastination. This attitude must be changed. I believe that if an individual is good at one point of time in delivering the results, it should be the same throughout. It is the need of the hour that every individual proves himself through good work every day.

Another important aspect which needs immediate focus is the grievance redressal system in the district. It has to be very effective, especially in a district like Pune. People should never be misguided on any front. It is my purpose to create a people-friendly ecosystem in the district, instead of only shallow promises. I rather believe in walking the talk by actually transmuting promises into reality. Therefore, creating very helpful redressal systems for the district is my priority on which I am working on a war footing.

Being the collector of the district, it is my responsibility to provide complete assistance to the Pune municipal corporation along with the police department and all the government agencies working on respective platforms. Also, the city has a huge number of MLAs. As their funds come to the district collectorate, it is my duty to look towards the developmental work through these funds as well. Pune is considered to be one of the important hubs of education and information technology. The IT Park in Hinjewadi has a great reputation. However, it is indeed a matter of sorrow that it is struggling for basic amenities. I have, on different occasions, interacted with the people of Hinjewadi regarding their issues. Amidst such scenarios, I have an important role to play.

Having said so, one thing that stands established beyond doubt is that we need cohesiveness and good coordination. Streamlining of all the works is indispensable for the faster delivery of projects. I am optimistic of providing momentum to this entire problem which leads to the city being a better place.

I belong to a school of thought where I believe people’s participation along with the efforts of the administration, has the potential to completely change the society. Citizens also have an important role to play. No citizen should lack the cognizance of the importance of every single effort made by them. I am very confident of resolving all the issues faced by the people of my district. Having said this, it will also be my duty to ensure that the administration reaches out to the people.

With all the pros and cons, one thing is certain that the city has come a long way and still has a long way to go. I will be working in a positive direction to the best of my capacity to make Pune a place even more beautiful. I urge the people of my district to be known for the respect and love for each other.