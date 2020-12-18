e-paper
Home / Pune News / Pune district reports 551 fresh Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours

Pune district reports 551 fresh Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours

pune Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 21:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Pune: The state health department has reported 551 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday in Pune district`. Four deaths have also been reported in 24 hours in the district, taking the Covid-related death toll to 7,702. The district now has 3.65 lakh Covid-19 cases, of which 3.41 lakh have recovered. A total of 16,921 active cases are undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 126 new cases taking its final count to 85,982. One death was reported on Friday, taking the death toll to 2,036, according to the state health department.

Pune city, on Thursday, reported 313 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its total count to 1,87,621; three deaths put the death toll at 4,371.

PCMC reported 112 new cases, taking its final count to 92,049 with no deaths reported on Friday. The PCMC death toll stands at 1,260.

The department reported that 4,467 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to over 17.78 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 94.17%. Also, 3,994 new cases in the state were reported on Tuesday taking the total to 18.88 lakh.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.57%. Currently, 5,03,886 people are in home quarantine and 4,168 people are in institutional quarantine.

