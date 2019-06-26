Pune district women’s chess tournament: Pise clinches title again

Aarya Pise’s steady performance in six rounds gave her podium finish at the Pune district women’s chess selection tournament at Joseph D’Souza chess academy on Tuesday.

At the end of round six, Pise earned five points to take home title for the second year on the trot.

It turned out to be a close fight in the end as Gayatri Pardeshi finished the tournament with 4 1/2 points.

Thirty-eight players took part in the two-day tournament. The top four players — Aarya Pise, Gayatri Pardeshi, Saiarya Katkar and Dhanashree Khairmode — were selected to take part in Women FIDE (International Chess Federation) Rating

Chess Championship, Mumbai, which will take place from June 27-June 30.

The tournament in Mumbai is the selection tournament for national women’s chess championship.

Pise who has 1260 Elo rating faced tough fight from higher rated players. She drew the contest against Riya Marathe who has Elo rating 1317, while against Samruddhi Joshi (1298) she managed to pull out a victory.

“Third and fourth round was the toughest. Against Marathe I had my chances, but had to settle for draw. Against Disha Dhore (round 4), the match was going tough, but she made a few errors and I pull out a victory,” said Pise, who trains under Ketan Khaire.

Players who selected for Women FIDE (International Chess Federation) Rating Chess Championship, Mumbai are Aarya Pise of SPM School Class 10; Gayatri Pise, Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, third-year Arts student; Saiarya Katkar, Sinhgad Spring Dale School Class 12 pass and Dhanshree Khairmode, Rosary School, Class 7.

Saiarya said, “I play chess for hobby and in future I will be completely focusing on making a career in engineering.”

Dhanshree said that she is excited to play in upcoming state chess championship.

Gayatri said that in the contest held last year in Pune, she had claimed second position.

Performance of Arya Pise

Round 1: bt Parthi Vinchwekar 1-0

Round 2: bt Siddhi Dhadwe 1-0

Round 3: drew with Riya Marathe ½-1/2

Round 4: bt Disha Dhore 1-0

Round 5: bt Samruddhi Joshi 1-0

Round 6: drew with Dhanashree Khairmode 1/2 -1/2

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 16:43 IST