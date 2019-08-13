Pune division may witness 30K vacant FYJC seats

pune

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:32 IST

With the centralised admission process (CAP) for first year junior college (FYJC) nearing conclusion, the education department states that at least 30,000 seats would remain vacant this year. The special round of CAP admissions is currently on. Of the 1,04,139 seats available after the special round admission till August 10, 52,533 remained vacant across all streams.

“The merit list of CAP special round will be announced on August 14. Post special round admission process, CAP committee will start the first come, first served (FCFS) round from August 20 to 27. We expect at least 20,000 more seats will be filled as students wait for the first come, first served round to take admission in the college of their preference. Hence, at least 30,000 FYJC seats may remain vacant under the Pune division this year,” said Meenakshi Raut, deputy director of education, Pune and incharge of centralised admission process committee.

Raut said, “The special rounds of FYJC admissions after completion of three regular rounds are on from August 9 till August 19. From August 16 to 19, students allotted seats in the special round should complete the admission procedure. In the first come, first served round, those students who did not taken admission through CAP in junior colleges can apply. Accordingly, vacant seats available in junior colleges will be filled in the FCFS round. Finally, on August 27, we will announce the total remaining FYJC seats across streams in Pune division.”

In the third round that concluded on August 1, 21,492 applications were received under the Pune division and 15,851 students were allotted seats. While 8,570 students took admission and 7,180 opted out, admission of 24 students was rejected and 77 students cancelled their admission. In this round, 6,323 students were allotted colleges according to their first preference in the CAP.

Professor PB Buchade, principal, MES Abasaheb Garware College, said, “Most of the students wait for their preferred colleges to take admission after being unable to get it in the first three rounds. Hopefully, the picture will change after the special and first come, first served rounds and students take admissions.”

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts, Commerce and Science, said, “The reason behind so many vacant seats is that the management doesn’t promote their colleges and provide adequate facilities to students. Colleges should brand their institute and put in place facilities that attract students to take admissions.”

Cap admission

Total number of junior colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas – 296

Total number of seats available for FYJC – 1,04,139

Total number of applications received for third merit list – 21,492

Total number of students allotted admissions – 15,852

Total number of seats vacant after third round – 52,533

Arts stream – 10,258

Commerce stream – 20,415

Science stream – 21,860

In 2018, out of 97,435 total available seats, 30,743 seats remained vacant

In 2019, out of 1,04,139 total available seats, 30,000 seats are estimated to be remain vacant

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 16:31 IST