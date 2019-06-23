Pune man booked for sexual harassment of 60-yr-old

Pimpri-Chinchwad police, on Saturday, booked a man for sexually harassing and stalking a 60-year-old woman, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The accused man has been identified as Santosh Bhausaheb Borhade, a resident of Dhanore village. The man is unemployed and lives in Gultekdi . He was remanded to police custody till June 25 by a local court.

Devendra Chavan, police inspector (crime) who is investigating the case said, “The complainant runs a nursing bureau that provides nursing services, based on requirement. Borhade’s wife used to work for the bureau. In 2017, Borhade’s wife, worked there for a month, took the salary and left the job. She also left Borhade due to domestic violence reasons. Since then, Borhade blamed the complainant for not informing him about his wife quitting the job.”

According to the police, Borhade gathered the contact details of the complainant including her landline number. The only time they met, was when his wife had gone to the nursing bureau for an interview.

Borhade, used to flash at her through pictures on WhatsApp and sent her lewd text messages, according to the complainant. However, she did not inform the police fearing further reaction from Borhade.

Chavan further said, “The complainant blocked Borhade’s number. But he found other ways of contacting her. This had stopped for a while, until the stalking and messages started again last week. The woman approached the police this time and lodged a complaint against Borhade. He had also threatened her employees saying that he would burn the building.”

A case under Sections 354(a) (sexual harassment) 354(d) (stalking), 500 (punishment for defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 66 and 67(a) of Information Technology Act was registered at Bhosari police station against Borhade.

