e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Pune News / Pune man duped of Rs 51 lakh in online scam

Pune man duped of Rs 51 lakh in online scam

pune Updated: Jan 04, 2020 20:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A man from Pune was duped of Rs 51,00,000 by online fraudsters who were posing as the director of College of Engineering, Pune (CoEP). 

 The cyber crime police are investigating the case and suspect a bigger racket that may involve a much higher amount of fraud. 

 The complaint was lodged by Sachin Jadhav, a resident of Pimple Gurav in Pimpri Chinchwad. 

 The man was approached through an email that looked similar to that of the director of the premier engineering college in the city. 

 ”The victim was approached via email and there were multiple transactions between the victim and the accused,” said police inspector Rajkumar Waghchaure of the cyber crime police station who is investigating the case. 

 The nature of the arrangement between the imposter CoEP director and the complainant could not be verified. However, the police know that the payments were made under the garb of various reasons, including ‘project costs’. 

The payments were made between August 8, 2018, and August 22, 2018. The police are now tracking the bank accounts which received the amount paid by Jadhav. 

 A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (punishment for cheating) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 66(c), 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at the cybercrime police station of Pune.

top news
‘Will she punish herself after sharing dais with PM?’: Bengal BJP mocks Mamata
‘Will she punish herself after sharing dais with PM?’: Bengal BJP mocks Mamata
‘No point blaming previous govts’: Sachin Pilot on Kota infant deaths
‘No point blaming previous govts’: Sachin Pilot on Kota infant deaths
Minister Abdul Sattar hasn’t resigned, will meet Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena
Minister Abdul Sattar hasn’t resigned, will meet Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena
US to resume military training for Pak, but keeps security assistance on hold
US to resume military training for Pak, but keeps security assistance on hold
Virat Kohli one run away from massive T20I world record
Virat Kohli one run away from massive T20I world record
Have never been afraid of getting trolled, says Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan
Have never been afraid of getting trolled, says Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
Proof of minorities’ state: Hardeep Puri justifies CAA through Nankana incident
Proof of minorities’ state: Hardeep Puri justifies CAA through Nankana incident
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News