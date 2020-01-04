Pune man duped of Rs 51 lakh in online scam

pune

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 20:12 IST

A man from Pune was duped of Rs 51,00,000 by online fraudsters who were posing as the director of College of Engineering, Pune (CoEP).

The cyber crime police are investigating the case and suspect a bigger racket that may involve a much higher amount of fraud.

The complaint was lodged by Sachin Jadhav, a resident of Pimple Gurav in Pimpri Chinchwad.

The man was approached through an email that looked similar to that of the director of the premier engineering college in the city.

”The victim was approached via email and there were multiple transactions between the victim and the accused,” said police inspector Rajkumar Waghchaure of the cyber crime police station who is investigating the case.

The nature of the arrangement between the imposter CoEP director and the complainant could not be verified. However, the police know that the payments were made under the garb of various reasons, including ‘project costs’.

The payments were made between August 8, 2018, and August 22, 2018. The police are now tracking the bank accounts which received the amount paid by Jadhav.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (punishment for cheating) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 66(c), 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at the cybercrime police station of Pune.