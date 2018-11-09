Pune municipal corporation’s multi-specialty eye hospital to open on Nov 11

Dattatray Walse Patil hospital by municipal corporation is all set to come up on Bhau Patil road, Bopodi, which will be run by Vision Next charitable trust in association with the Pune Municipal corporation (PMC). The hospital will be inaugurated on November 11.

“This project is said to be a one-of- its kind as this is the first eye care hospital being built by the local health body of a corporation in India. The hospital will be run in a private-public partnership (PPP) with Vision Next foundation”, said Dr Ambarish Darak, chief of the hospital and Vision Next foundation, a charitable trust.

Dattatray Walse Patil hospital building on Bhau Patil road, in Bopodi. (HT PHOTO)

According to Dr Darak, the hospital has all the state of the art equipment and is fully equipped to treat a range of diseases related to eyes at affordable rates to the general public. The two storeyed Dattatray Walse Patil hospital named in memory of senior NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil’s father is spread across 20,000 square feet of land, will employ 70 people including 12 full time ophthalmologists. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar will be inaugurating the same along with other prominent leaders.

The hospital in view of its partnership with the civic body will provide services to the public in subsidised rates, which is less than 70% of private hospitals.“The treatment cost will be the same as AIIMS, Delhi. It will be run according to the AIIMS model of Delhi.The hospital will be equipped to treat a number of eye ailments such as dry eyes that is on rise due to lifestyle changes, use of computers, smart phones etc. It will also conduct robotic cataract surgery which is not available anywhere in a municipal or a government facility in the country,” added Dr Darak

Hospital building was lying idle for 14 years

The Dattatray Walse Patil hospital is coming up at a municipal facility that was lying idle for the past 14 years. The hospital building was handed over the Pune Municipal corporation by a builder 14 years ago under the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation Act (BPMC) 1949. While the plot had been reserved for a hospital in the development plan, the PMC was unable to start the facility.

Finally, things began moving when Srikant Patil, former NCP corporator from the area,took the initiative in developing this hospital and an agreement was signed with Vision Next foundation.

