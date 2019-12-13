e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Pune News

Pune NGO urges irked consumers to file official complaints under Consumer Protection Act

pune Updated: Dec 13, 2019 19:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

An organisation working for consumer rights has urged consumers to file official complaints whenever faced with a problem, with their help and pursue it in the right direction.

The organisation, Nationalist Consumer Protection Organisation (NCPO), is a non-government organisation, and vows to provide support of district-level officers, including, collector, district food and civic distribution officer, weighing officer, and police commissioner, among others. 

The NGO workers were speaking at a press conference in the city on Friday and the speakers included office-bearers of NCPO - Sheela Davare, Pramila Jangam and Sunilkumar Thigale.

“To create awareness among the consumers about Consumer Protection Act, 1986, we hold various programmes in Pune and elsewhere in the state,” read a statement from NCPO.  

The workers urge consumers to approach them with official written complaints and proof of consumer rights violation. The NGO will help the complainants pursue their complaints and bring them to a logical conlusion.  

The complaints can be sent at ncpo.pune@gmail.com or on their phone number: 8262033967, according to the NCPO representatives. 

top news
‘Rahul dared to make rape a political tool,’ says Irani; approaches EC
‘Rahul dared to make rape a political tool,’ says Irani; approaches EC
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
A wedding at the time of citizenship amendment | Opinion
A wedding at the time of citizenship amendment | Opinion
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
Volvo brings in XC40 T4 R-Design SUV at Rs 39.9 lakh
Volvo brings in XC40 T4 R-Design SUV at Rs 39.9 lakh
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
PM Modi, other parliamentarians pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
PM Modi, other parliamentarians pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News