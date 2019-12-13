Pune NGO urges irked consumers to file official complaints under Consumer Protection Act

pune

An organisation working for consumer rights has urged consumers to file official complaints whenever faced with a problem, with their help and pursue it in the right direction.

The organisation, Nationalist Consumer Protection Organisation (NCPO), is a non-government organisation, and vows to provide support of district-level officers, including, collector, district food and civic distribution officer, weighing officer, and police commissioner, among others.

The NGO workers were speaking at a press conference in the city on Friday and the speakers included office-bearers of NCPO - Sheela Davare, Pramila Jangam and Sunilkumar Thigale.

“To create awareness among the consumers about Consumer Protection Act, 1986, we hold various programmes in Pune and elsewhere in the state,” read a statement from NCPO.

The workers urge consumers to approach them with official written complaints and proof of consumer rights violation. The NGO will help the complainants pursue their complaints and bring them to a logical conlusion.

The complaints can be sent at ncpo.pune@gmail.com or on their phone number: 8262033967, according to the NCPO representatives.