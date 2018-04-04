Pune offers last respects to veteran socialist leader Bhai Vaidya

Pune Last rites of the veteran socialist leader Bhai Vaidya , were performed on Tuesday. Vaidya, former home minister of Maharashtra and president of the recently relaunched Socialist Party of India passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer at the Poona Hospital.

Before performing the last rites, Vaidya’s mortal remains were kept at Seva Dal’s office where people from various walks of life paid tribute to him.

Pune MP Anil Shirole said, “Bhai Vaidya’s role in the Sanyukta Maharashtra movement is very significant. He always believed in politics based on ideals. This was evident through his work.”

He further added, “During emergency, in Yerawada jail, I was fortunate to be with him. His demise is a major loss for the socialist movement.”

Ravindra Vanjarwadkar, RSS city chief said, “From the time of freedom struggle,Pune has been the centre for all such activities and Bhai Viadya has always been at the forefront of all these struggles. His work as a freedom fighter was unparalleled. Also, as mayor of Pune and as the home minister of a state, his work was significant.”

Born on June 22, 1928, at Dapode village in Pune district, Vaidya began his journey in activism and politics as a 14-year-old taking part in the freedom struggle. He later became the mayor of Pune.

Over a political career spanning 60 years, Bhai Vaidya was elected multiple times as the corporator for the Pune Municipal Corporation. He was the first president of the All India Mayors Association. He was also minister of state for home and is remembered for many reforms in the police department, especially for changing the police uniform to full pants. He was Pune's mayor in 1974-75 and state home minister in 1978.