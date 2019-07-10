Pune on my mind: Kabaddi mat-ters to nation because Pune is connected to sport of the soil, says Vikas Kale

Kabaddi, the game of soil, has transformed for the better. With mat coming to play, the game has not only evolved, but has also found space in English medium schools and playgrounds visited by affluent people. Earlier, the sport was only considered as a game of entertainment.

Two villages will come together and spend time together via kabaddi tournament organised on festivals or during village fairs. This was how I got introduced to the sport.

Kabaddi was a never a career option during those days. People used to get jobs, but salary was unsatisfactory. The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in 2014 revolutionised the game.

From Season 1 to Season 7 that will begin on July 20 this year, the new avatar of the game gave it a 360 degree dimensional change and today the popularity and acceptance of kabaddi has reached a new high.

I am part of PKL since Season 2 and have played with teams like Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Patna Pirates, and now Haryana Steelers.

I started playing kabaddi only from class 11. It was a very late start, but four-year stint with Sports Authority of India centre in Mumbai shaped up my game. I played the first senior kabaddi nationals in 2013 and in 2016 under my leadership Maharashtra earned third place in the nationals. Since then, I have played all nationals till date.

Training at Satej Club in Baner, Pune, has helped me a lot and even today I practice at the club. It is one of the best clubs in Pune district from where currently six players are part of Pro Kabaddi League.

The number of clubs has also increased in Pune district over the years. The clubs have also changed their training techniques and many are also providing practice on mat along with soil.

In recent years, there is a complete change in people’s lookout towards the sport and many families are assured of their kids’ future even if the latter take up kabaddi. Many players from nearby villages come to train in Pune as the city boasts of good coaches.

Standard wise everything has improved in Pune district when it comes to kabaddi and it will keep on improving as the popularity of the sport grows.

My only advice to upcoming kabaddi players is to stick to basics and practice hard and if you follow one specific routine then the game will take you miles ahead in your life.

My earliest memories of Pune

I remember my initial days when I moved to Pune city from Ghodegaon village in Ambegaon. Those were the days of hardships when I used to do job where salary was unsatisfactory and also used to train. With financial condition not so good at home, I faced a tough time.

State of Pune today

Currently the sport is going through a transition phase in Pune district. Many clubs are shifting their complete training from ground to mat, while some are doing both. So, basically, these developments are good for the game

One change I want to see

I want to see increase in job opportunities for women kabaddi players. At present only the railways provides job to women players. We will have more women players taking up the sports if other companies also stand for them.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 14:23 IST