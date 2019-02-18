Pune police arrest externed criminal for attempted extortion

Pune police have arrested an externed criminal who for trying to extort Rs 10,000 from a contractor on February 11.

The accused, identified as Ravi Sasane, a resident of Khulewadi, claimed to be the representative of a manual labourers association.

The complaint in the matter was filed by the contractor from Wadgaonsheri, who has been working on renovating a shop in Phoenix mall, Vimananagar.

Sasane allegedly called up the complainant stating that in order for him to continue work, the contractor required to pay Sasane Rs 10,000 as ‘hafta’ (protection money), for the manual labourers he had deployed.

According to the complaint, the accused repeatedly called up the victim, on February 11 between 1am and 11pm.

“The contractor is undertaking the flooring of the shop. Sasane remained inactive for six months and recently popped up on the criminal activity radar. He was remanded to magisterial custody and is now in Yerawada central jail,” said police sub-inspector Anandrao Pingale of Vimantal police station who is investigating the case.

A case against Sasane was registered on February 16 under Sections 384 (punishment for extortion) and 507 (criminal intimidation through anonymous communication) of Indian Penal Code at Vimantal police station.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 17:25 IST