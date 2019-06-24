Pune police arrest gang for planning a dacoity

The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have arrested a gang of four robbers who were planning a major dacoity at a petrol pump in Katraj Wadgaon bypass on Friday night.

The arrested have been identified as Nilesh Raju Kudale (20), Tejas Sandeep Wadkar (20), Sunny Sanjay Salvi (20) and Sunny Dattatreya Borkar (19), all residents of Bibvewadi.

The police have recovered knives, iron rods, mobile phones, red chilly powder and two motorcycles (estimated to be worth Rs 1.18 lakh) from their possession. However, one of their associates managed to flee.

The action was taken by senior police officials led by additional commissioner (western region ) Srikant Tarawade, DCP (Zone II) Bacchan Singh, ACP Preety Tipare, senior police inspector Vishnu Tamhandde and ACP (Swargate division) Vishnu Pawar. Police are on the lookout for more of their associates.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 16:24 IST