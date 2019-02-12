Pune police bust interstate gang of seven

The Pune police have busted a gang, consisting of seven men, which operated in multiple states. The members of the gang were travelling across the states through air lines as well as railways in order to avoid detection.

“Some of them came through rail routes and carried weapons with them. While some came in flights to save time,” said Prakash Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-5, Pune.

The two men, who travelled on air planes, were identified as Mohammad Salman Zulfikar Ansari, 27, and Nafasat Wahid Ansari, 29, both residents of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. The two were arrested with the help of an autorickshaw driver identified as Mushraf Yamin Kureshi, 35, a resident of Auto Scheme, Nigdi and a native of Bijnor.

The three men, who took the rail route, were identified as Wahid Khurshid Mansuri, 33; Riyasat Riyazuddin Mansuri, 28, both residents of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh and Rizwan Nijamuddin Shaikh, 25, a resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan. A fourth member of the gang, Faisal Zulfikar Ansari, 22, was arrested from Bijnor and is being transferred to Pune.

The men were found accused in four cases, including one in Kondhwa and two in Wakad and one in Nigdi, according to Prakash gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police, zone-5.

In the four cases, the men managed to flee with belongings and cash collectively worth Rs 10,64,750. The team of Kondhwa police has managed to recover gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 4,68,250.

All the cases were registered under multiple sections of Indian Penal Code including Sections 454 and 457.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 16:44 IST