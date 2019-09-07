Pune police crime branch bust gang targeting malls

pune

Pune police on Thursday arrested three members of an interstate gang involved in stealing luxury items from malls.

According to police, the gang was busted while the police were investigating the theft of four Rado watches worth Rs 5.04 lakh from a showroom in Pavilion Mall on Senapati Bapat road. The shop owner came to know about the theft during stock checking on August 23. From the CCTV footage, they zeroed on two persons who had visited the shop between 3.30 pm and 3.45 pm on August 8.

A first information report (FIR) was registered in this regard at Chatuhshrungi police station.

Anjum Bagwan, police inspector, in-charge of unit 4, crime branch, said, “During investigation, we learnt that the accused had reached the mall by cab. Further investigation in the matter led us to a lodge in Mangalwar peth, where they had stayed. They arrived in Pune on the day of the robbery from Delhi via flight.”

“There are a total of 12 persons in the gang who target luxury items. They not only steal clothes, watches among other items for personal use, but also sell the stolen good,” inspector Bagwan added

Acting on tip-off received by policeman Sachin Dhawle, a team led by police sub inspector (PSI) Nileshkumar Mahadik were sent to Delhi. The cops camped there for five days searching for the accused. The arrested persons have been identified as Ashsih Kushal Bisht (30), Akash Balkisan Dhaka (26) and Ravindar Singh Amarjit Singh (32), all residents of New Delhi.

Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) crime branch, said, “Preliminary investigation shows that they were involved in thefts in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune, among other cities. They primarily fly by air, stay in hotels and target malls. The gang is usually well dressed so that sales persons do not suspect them.”

The investigation team included policemen Ashok Shelar, Shankar Patil, Nilesh Shivtare, Raju Mache, Ganesh Kale, Shankar Sampate, Bhalchandra Borkar and Suhas Kadamnad.

