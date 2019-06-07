Pune police foil dacoity bid; two arrested

Two persons, part of a five-member gang preparing for dacoity in Yerwada, were remanded to the custody of the Pune police on Wednesday.

The two have been identified as Surjitsingh Rajpalsingh Taak (30), a resident of Birajdarnagar, Hadapsar and Gongalsingh Shamsingh Kalyani (47), a resident of Ramtekdi, Hadapsar.

The two were arrested at 1:50 am near Ambedkar Community Hall in Yerwada. The three others fled when they saw the police.

The five were planning a dacoity at an automated teller machine (ATM) in Yerwada, according to police.

“These are criminals with a history of serious offences. A car found with them was also stolen. We have identified the others and are on the lookout for them,” said police sub-inspector Mangesh Bhange of Yerwada police station who is investigating the case.

The gang members were found in a silver Maruti Alto car registered in the name of Rajendra Dashrath Shirole in Pune and a motorcycle. The police recovered iron blades, a screwdriver, industrial scissors, bore cutter, nylon rope, chilli powder, pepper spray among other things from the car.

A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Yerwada police station against the five.

