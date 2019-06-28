Pune police recover 11 stolen motorcycle, 2 held

Wakad police on Wednesday arrested two youths and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles worth Rs 2.25 lakh from them.

The duo had stolen motorcycles from Hinjewadi, Wakad and Dehu road which comes under Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate.

The accused arrested have been identified as Rahul Ankush Kshirsagar (19), a resident of Bhimnagar in Kamshet in Maval taluka and Akshay Dashrath Shinde (20), a resident of Chinchwad.

The duo was found riding a two-wheeler under suspicious circumstances by the police patrol. When questioned, they gave evasive answers after which the police took them into custody and carried out their sustained interrogation.

The duo confessed their involvement in at least 11 crimes related to vehicle thefts, said, police officials. Most of the vehicle thefts were done in Wakad followed by Hinjewadi, Bhosari, Dehu road and Talegaon.

The crime investigation is being done under the guidance of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) commissioner RK Padmanabhan, additional commissioner Ramnath Pokale and deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) Vinayak Dhakane.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 17:22 IST