Pune police return Rs 8 crore to cyber-attack victims

pune

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:56 IST

The cybercrime cell of the Pune police has returned Rs 8 crore to as many as 551 victims of cyber-crime during the past six months. The victims who lost their money in different online types of online cybercrimes had approached cybercrime cell after which action was initiated and the money was returned.

A total of Rs 5 crore was returned to the Cosmos Cooperative Bank which lost a portion of its cash reserves in a major cyberheist attack on its servers.

The cybercrime cell also took efforts to ensure that the funds were returned in the lockdown period as well as earning accolades from the victims.

According to cybercrime sleuths, range of citizens and institutions were duped in various types of online frauds in the recent past and cases were lodged directly with the cyber police station and a few with some city police stations.

DCP economic offences wing ( EOW) and cybercrime Sambhaji Kadam said, “Once we get a complaint related to cyber fraud where money has been siphoned, we immediately freeze the accounts where the money has been transferred and follow it up with the respective banks with legal paperwork including the First Information Report (FIR). Once the money is refunded to the complainant, a hunt is launched to trace and arrest the accused. We wrote emails to the banks and got accounts frozen so that the cybercriminals could not withdraw the stolen money. Also, we have refunded money to complainants even during the lockdown period,” he said.

The cybercrime officials completed all legal formalities with Honk Kong-based Hanseng bank and managed to get the stolen amount from the bank authorities.

In one of the biggest cyberattacks in the country, Shivajinagar headquartered Cosmos Cooperative bank was hit by a malware attack where unidentified hackers siphoned off Rs 94.42 crore from bank accounts on August 11 and August 13, 2018. The hackers transferred the money into accounts in India and abroad in a series of ATM transactions. An amount estimated to be Rs 78 crore was withdrawn through 12,000 ATM transactions outside India, while another 2,800 transactions were made in different corners of the country, worth an estimated Rs 2.5 crore.

On August 13, Rs 13.5 crore was transferred by the hackers to a Hong Kong-based Hanseng bank, using the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) facility.

Timeline of refund by Pune police

January 2020 Rs 8.37 lakh

February 2020 Rs 5.98 crore

March 2020 Rs 27.25 lakh

April 2020 Rs 50.52 lakh

May 2020 Rs 20.27 lakh

June 2020 Rs 21 lakh

The refund process

Cybercrime officials write emails to banks where cybercriminals have account

Victims are advised to fill dispute forms at the bank where their accounts are operational

Cybercrime sleuths request the bank to freeze accounts of the suspects

Suspects fail to withdraw money

Bank refunds money to victims after getting legal documentation like FIR