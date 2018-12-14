Pune political parties who are defacing the city with illegal hoardings to face action

The Pune municipal administration has issued letters to all party presidents, MLAs and office-bearers in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and elected members while warning them against putting illegal hoardings and banners in the city. The administration while citing Bombay High Court order has warned public representatives of stern criminal action if they put hoardings and deface the city.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Rajendra Nimbalkar, said, “As per high courts order, it is mandatory to take action against persons putting illegal hoardings and banners and defacing the city. So accordingly the PMC has issued these warning letters.”

Nimbalkar’s letter to all party presidents, MLA’s and elected members in PMC has come at a time when the civic body has undertaken a drive against the illegal hoardings defacing the city.

“If any person or political party wants to put up hoardings and banners they will have to take permission from the municipal corporation and the size of the hoardings should be as prescribed by the civic administration,” said Nimbalkar.

Meanwhile, the PMC had made the sky sign policy and has instructed all citizens to follow it.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 16:42 IST