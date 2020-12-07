e-paper
Home / Pune News / Pune reports 458 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Pune reports 458 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

pune Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 21:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The state health department reported 458 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Monday and three deaths in 24 hours in Pune district. The district has reported 3.58 lakh Covid-19 cases till now, of which 3.35 lakh have recovered, 7,609 have been reported dead and 15,370 are active cases undergoing treatment at hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune city reported 186 new Covid-19 cases taking the total count of positive cases to 1,82,722 and one death took the death toll to 4,324. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 127 fresh positive cases taking the final count to 90,022 and one death took the death toll to 1,265. Pune rural reported 145 new cases taking the final count to 85,625 and one death took the death toll to 1,985, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 7,345 patients were discharged on Monday taking the final count of such patients to 17.30 lakh. The recovery rate in the state currently stands at 93.28%. Also, 3,075 new cases in the state were reported on Monday taking the total positive case count to 18.55 lakh.

In addition, 40 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state on Monday taking the death toll to 48,859. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.57%. Of 1,13,18,721 laboratory samples, 18,55,341 have tested positive (16.39%) for Covid-19 till Monday. Currently 5,55,180 people are in home quarantine and 5,565 people are in institutional quarantine.

