Pune resident places order on e-commerce site, gets email from fraudster; duped of Rs 64,998

A 27-year-old resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad was duped of Rs 64,998 after her order on a shopping website failed. The complainant was identified as Darshika Rakesh Somani, 27, a resident of Kaspate Vasti in Wakad area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Somani had placed an order on an e-commerce website worth Rs 2,555 on March 31 through the mobile application of the portal. However, even though her order did not reflect on the application, the amount was deducted from her bank account, she told the police.

The complainant then claimed to have written a complaint regarding the deduction to the e-commerce portal through email. She then received an email from anandsharmam212@gmail.com who claimed to be a representative of the e-commerce website. The sender asked for the complainant's phone number and sent her a text message before asking her to forward the text message to another phone number. As soon as she sent the text message to the given number, Rs 64,998 was deducted from her bank account, she submitted in her complaint.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (punishment for cheating) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 66(a) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Wakad police station against the unidentified person.

