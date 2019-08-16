Pune’s mayor, deputy mayor get three-month extension

pune

Mukta Tilak will continue to be Pune’s mayor for at least three more months after the state cabinet on Tuesday postponed elections for the positions of mayor and deputy mayor across 13 municipal corporations.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the Assembly election, likely to be held in October this year. Moreover, the model code of conduct is likely to be come into effect once the election process is announced.

Siddharth Dhede, deputy mayor of Pune has also been given the extension.

Mukta Tilak, Pune mayor said, “My tenure was to end on September 15. However, the state government has given us a three-month extension. I will continue to be the mayor of Pune till December 15. The same principle will be applied to the deputy mayor as well.”

According to officials, the mayor’s tenure is of two-and-a-hald-years and the post is reserved for various categories.The draw for it would be conducted either in November or December first week.

