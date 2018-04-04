Pune’s traffic congestion to worsen with 2.8 lakh more vehicles

Traffic congestion on the city roads is set to worsen this year as Pune has seen an increase of 2.8 lakh vehicles in 2017-18. The total number of vehicles registered with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) rose from 33.37 lakh in 2016-17 to 36.27 lakh in 2017-18, Pune’s Regional Transport Officer, BI Ajari said at a news conference on Wednesday.

While the number of two-wheelers increased from 24.97 lakh in 2016-17 to 27.03 lakh in 2017-18, the registered number of four-wheelers increased from 5.89 lakh to 6.45 lakh.

Consequently, Pune RTO’s revenue shot up by 30% to ₹1,021.56 crore over the last financial year. While the registration of four-wheelers saw a 9.57% growth last year, that of two-wheelers was around 8.24%.

The highest growth in vehicle registrations came from the taxi cab segment with an almost 25 per cent rise last year. A total of 28,344 cabs were registered in 2017-18 as against 22,696 in 2016-17.

Pune’s Regional Transport Officer, BI Ajari said that this sudden growth in cabs is mainly because of its growing popularity, and the rising industrial sector.

“Presently, the growing influx of people in the city for business and education, and increasing number of industries and IT sector, has resulted in the rising demand for cabs. This is mainly for ferrying employees and others. The autorickshaw segment too saw an 18% rise this year mainly because the cap on permits was lifted,” said Ajari.

Besides revenue from new registrations, the substantial rise has also been attributed to revenue from sale of fancy numbers, fines and RTO taxes.

RTO Pimpri-Chinchwad registered a growth in revenue from ₹454.36 crore to ₹560.95 crore. The total revenue growth for Pune district stood at 27%.

The introduction of online payment mechanism had also helped increase the revenue, Ajari said.

Drop in applicants for learner’s licence

The number of applicants for learner’s licence has dropped from 1,85,528 in 2016-17 to 1,36,259 in 2017-18.