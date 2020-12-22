Pune sees season’s coldest day at 8.1 degrees Celsius

pune

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 20:03 IST

Pune: The city’s night temperature dipped to 8.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, making it season’s coolest day so far. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), Pune noted the air quality index (AQI) of Pune as moderate on Tuesday.

Safar officials said that if the temperature continues to drop and the wind is calmer, AQI may worsen. They said that the pollution levels may remain moderate in the coming few days. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the night temperature drop is likely till December 27.

“We have forecasted a moderate air quality on Tuesday for the city. The lead pollutant was PM 2.5 (refers to atmospheric particulate matter (PM) that have a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres, about 3% the diameter of a human hair). The forecast for Pune remains moderate air quality for the next few days. The air pollutants are trapped which continues to show higher than usual AQI in Pune,” said Safar officials.

“If the wind speed decreases further with a consistent drop in temperature, there is a likely possibility that the air pollution in the city may increase. But the present conditions in wind speed and decreasing temperature will prevail in the next few days which will keep the air quality to moderate,” said Safar officials.

Cold weather to continue

IMD has forecasted that the day and night temperature in the city will remain below normal in the coming few days. On Tuesday, the night temperature was 2.7 degrees Celsius less than normal. That is, the expected temperature on Tuesday was 10.8 degree Celsius, but it was reported to be 8.1 degrees resulting in icy cold nights in the city.

The day temperature on Tuesday was reported to be 27.6 degrees Celsius. This was 1.1 degrees less than normal. The expected temperature for Tuesday was 28.8 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was at Parbhani in Marathwada at 7.3 degrees Celsius.

“Parts of Vidarbha may witness cold wave on December 24 and December 25. The night temperature in Pune will not be more than 11 degrees Celsius this week. Whereas the day temperature will also remain 29 degrees Celsius or less,” said IMD.

Mercury count

City--Night temperature on Tuesday (in degrees Celsius)

Parbhani--7.3

Gondia-- 7.8

Pune--8.1

Nashik--8.4

Mahabaleshwar--11.3

*Source: IMD