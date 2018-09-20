Pune set to host renowned playwright Ga Di Ma’s birth centenary on October 1

Pune: The birth centenary of playwright, lyricist Gajanan Digambar Madgulkar, or known in the literary world as Ga Di Ma, will be celebrated by the Ga Di Ma Pratishthan on October 1 this year.

The day-long event Ga Di Ma, Pratibha and Pratima will be held at Tilak Smarak Mandir where there will be three lectures by renowned speakers like poet Arun Mhatre, playwright/ director Pratima Kulkarni and Milind Joshi, executive president of Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad.

The function will be presided over by Indian American mathematician Shankar Abhyankar. The second half of the programme will show a special screening of the documentary Ga Di Ma by film-maker Pradeep Dixit. The event is open to all avid followers of Ga Di Madgulkar.

“The year 2018 is not only the birth centenary of Ga Di Ma, but also writer and humourist Pu La Deshpande and singer Sudhir Phadke. It gives us immense pleasure to present this kind of event,” said Ga Di Ma’s son Shridhar Madgulkar.

“An evening programme will also be held at Yeshwantrao Chavan auditorium by Swaranand Prastisthan called Mantarlelya Chaitrabanat, which is based on Ga Di Ma’s famous compositions and songs,” said Prakash Bhonde, committee member.

