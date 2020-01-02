e-paper
Home / Pune News / Pune sets up a grand stage for 63rd Maharashtra Kesari

Pune sets up a grand stage for 63rd Maharashtra Kesari

pune Updated: Jan 02, 2020 21:19 IST
Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex is all decked up for the 63rd edition of Maharashtra Kesari which will commence from Friday.

The lush green football stadium has transformed itself into an akhada (wrestling ring) where two arenas of mud along with two arenas of mat have been set up in the middle of the stadium.

At least 900 wrestlers from different weight categories will be seen in action during the tournament with the final bout of Maharashtra Kesari (86-125kg) on January 7.

For Pune district, all eyes will be on Abhijit Katke, who will look win the title, after he had suffered defeat during the 2018 edition in Jalna. Bala Rafiq Shaikh defeated Katke last time.

“Abhijit Katke looks like a strong candidate for the title. I am not sure whether Bala Rafiq Shaikh will be participating or not because he suffered an injury recently,” said Kaka Pawar, a wrestling coach.

“Katke holds an edge over other competitors, but we have seen in past that any new wrestler can also spring a surprise, so I hope the 63rd edition will be an exciting contest,” added Pawar.

Former wrestler, Amol Buchade who had won this title in 2006, is happy with the way Maharashtra wrestlers are improving.

“Wrestlers today are more eager to take part in competitions and it was not so when I had won the title in 2006. Earlier, winning one Maharashtra Kesari title was enough,” said Buchade.

“Also, earlier our wrestlers had just started performing on the mat and hence, it was a big challenge for us, but now everything has changed. Our wrestlers are much more competitive on the mat,” added Buchade.

Day one will see wrestlers from 57kg, 79kg, 61kg, 70kg and 86kg in action.

Pune district team:

Maharashtra Kesari weight category (86-125kg): Abhijit Katke (86-125kg), , Deepak Mohite 86kg, Raju Tangade (92kg), Tejas Vanjale (97kg), Tanaji Zunzurke (86-125kg)

Sanket Thakur (57kg), Anudan Chavan (61kg), Bhalchandra Kumbhar (65 kg), Sagar Khopade (70kg), Ravindra Jagtap (74kg), Abhijit Bhoir (79kg), Vaibhav Tangade (86kg), Sagar Mohol (92kg), Chetan Kandhare (97kg)

Mud:

Kiran Shinde (57kg), Nikhil Kadam (61kg), Suraj Kokate (65kg), Akash Dube (70kg), Amar Mate (74kg), Vyankatesh Bankar (79kg)

