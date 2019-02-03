Pune Smart Week to commence from February 14

The Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) is all set to host Pune smart week commencing from February 14 to 24 in the city.

Speaking at a press conference, Rajendra Jagtap, chief executive officer (CEO) PSCDCL said this was being done to connect the residents of Pune to strengthen social inclusion through an array of programmes.

“The smart city week has been influenced by the Kala Ghoda Art Festival in Mumbai and Cochin Biennale; however, PSCDCL is the first special purpose vehicle (SPV) under the smart city initiative to conduct such an event in the country,” he said.

According to Jagtap, the 11-day activity includes an array of programmes, events, workshops, competitions and installations in the field of art and design, dance and music, films and theatre and other media.

“With the motto ‘art for all,’ the intent is to bring citizens closer through the medium of art in all its various manifestations of visual treats and smart technology,” he said.

The cost of the event is rupees two crore which will be incurred by the PSCDCL.

The event will be held at the Bal Gandharva Ranga Mandir, Jangli Maharaj Road, Ferguson college Road, Raja Ravi Varma Gallery and Ghole Road among others.

A total of 40 artistes from across the country are expected to grace the event exhibiting talent in different fields such as dance, music, standing comedy and others.

Cultural activities

The various mediums explored in these 11 days would include visual arts, films and theatre, dance, music and performing art; exhibitions, workshops and demonstrations, talks; literature and poetry; children’s activities and food and craft village.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 16:56 IST