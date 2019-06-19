Pune sports tracker: Mandar Tamhane named Bengaluru FC chief executive officer

Pune

Mandar Tamhane, chief technical officer of Bengaluru FC – Indian Super League club for the last six years, is now the club’s chief executive officer (CEO).

Tamhane is a Pune resident and has been involved with the sport in the city for some time.

In his new position, Tamhane will be in charge of the club’s functional areas including technical, non-technical, finance, operations and administration.

“The appointment as CEO of Bengaluru FC is an honour for me and I would like to thank the owners of the club for bestowing their faith in me and for this opportunity. While the appointment will see a different designation to go with my name, my commitment to the club and its progress stays the same as it was when we started this journey in 2013,” Tamhane said.

“I have had the pleasure of working alongside a fantastic set of people who play a big part in bringing success to this club, and we will keep striving to do the best for Indian football,” added Tamhane.

Tamhane has previously held the position of Manager with the Indian National Football Team and has been a part of the Bengaluru FC journey since the club’s inception in 2013.

“In recognition of the contributions, accomplishments and stupendous performance of Bengaluru Football Club, I am pleased to announce Mandar Tamhane’s elevation to Chief Executive Officer of the club,” club director Parth Jindal said in a statement.

Club of Maharashtra poses for a picture after winning Poona Club trophy at Poona Club cricket ground. ( HT PHOTO )

Club of Maharashtra win Poona Club trophy

Club of Maharashtra came out with a good all-round display to clinch the Poona Club trophy, defeating Vengsarkar Cricket Academy at the Poona Club on Sunday.

Batting first, Poona Club were bowled out for 207 runs in 48.4 overs. Naushad Shaikh was the top scorer with 61 runs. Yuvraj Zagde scored 32 runs.

Chasing the total, Vengsarkar Cricket Academy did not get off to a good start as opener Pawan was out for a duck and his partner Vinay Patil got out for 19.

Wickets kept falling for Vengsarkar academy as none of the other batsmen could spend time in the middle. The team was bundled out for 171 runs in 45.4 overs to suffer a 36-run defeat.

Brief scores: Club of Maharashtra 207 all out in 48.4 overs (Naushad Shaikh 61 (68b), Yuvraj Zagde 32 (68b), Vishal Gite 3-39 beat Varroc 171 all out in 45.4 overs ( Utkarsh Agarwal 44 (90b), Shubham Taiswal 33 (46b), Sanket Chavan 3-38)

Result: Club of Maharashtra wins by 36 runs

Abhiram Nilakhe of Striking Jaguars in action. ( HT PHOTO )

Striking Jaguars beat Rising Eagles in junior tennis league

Striking Jaguars struck out the Rising Eagles in a league encounter at the PMDTA Junior tennis league played at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana and Deccan Gymkhana Tennis courts.

For Striking Jaguars, it was not a good start as Achintya Kumar lost to Krishay Tawade of Rising Eagles 1-4 in mix under-8 category. In the second match of the day as well, Ram Magdum of Striking Jaguars went down to Shivtej Shrifule 2-4.

The first win for Striking Jaguars came when in the under-10 girls category when Asmi Tilekar got better of Preksha Pranjal 4-3 (7-2). Abhiram Nilakhe gave Striking Jaguars second win of the day as he scored victory over Parth Kale 6-3.

Other wins for Striking Jaguars were notched by Vaishnavi Singh (under-12); Simran Chetri (under-14); Amod Sabnis and Arnav Bansode (junior boys); Daksh Patil and Manan Agarwal (under-10); and Ishanya Hatankar and Aman Shah (mixed doubles under-8).

The tournament is organised by Pune Metropolitan District Tennis Association (PMDTA).

Results: (League round):

Pune Open Striking Jaguars bt Intensity Tennis Academy Rising Eagles (46-35): (Achintya Kumar lost to Krishay Tawade 1-4; Ram Magdum lost to Shivtej Shrifule 2-4; Asmi Tilekar bt Preksha Pranjal 4-3 (7-2); Abhiram Nilakhe bt Parth Kale 6-3; Vaishnavi Singh bt Sahana Kamalakannan 6-0; Sarth Bansode lost to Aaryan Hood 2-6; Simran Chetri bt Siddhi Khot 6-2; Amod Sabnis and Arnav Bansode bt Divyank Kavitke and Himneesh Bangia 6-1; Aditya Bhatewara and Aditya Rai lost to Ananmay Upadhay and Anish Ranjalkar 3-6; Daksh Patil and Manan Agarwal bt Ahaan Saraswat and Varad Undre 4-1; Ishanya Hatankar and Aman Shah bt Pirthviraj Hiremath and Rajlaxmi Desai 6-5(2).

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 16:44 IST