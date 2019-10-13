Pune traffic police’s plan to convert Baner road into no parking zone yielding results: DCP

pune

The traffic police department has completed the conversion of the busy 5km stretch on Baner road into a no parking zone. The ripples of this decision are being felt by residents, shopkeepers and restaurant owners, as traffic police have now started taking action against violators.

The traffic police department is confident that their decision to convert Baner road into a no parking zone has smoothened the flow of traffic. “In the last three days, we have received a good response from commuters who frequently travel to Hinjewadi and Mumbai. We have noticed that the residents have started to follow the rules. They should not be alarmed as we had released a notification two months ago,” said Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police (traffic)

According to Deshmukh, 1,000 people have been fined for violating the rule in the past two months. The fine for parking in the no parking zone is Rs 400 for two-wheelers and Rs 800 for four-wheelers.

“This move has definitely reduced traffic snarls, but has caused inconvenience to residents, shopkeepers and restaurant owners. Residents will now prefer to get groceries and food delivered home as there is no designated parking area. The main reason to make this road a no parking zone is because of the upcoming metro work; however, the authorities could have planned better and made alternate arrangements. I am feeling the pinch too. My daughter’s school is located at Baner road, with the no parking rule, it will now be difficult to pick her up,” said Sanjeev Singh, a resident of Baner.

Another resident David D’souza, said, “This is certainly not one of the popular moves by the traffic department. They should have provided alternatives before implementing the rule. The footpaths here need maintenance, encroachments need to stop and wrong side driving needs to be curbed. The department should have allotted alternate parking space as many businesses will now go into a loss.”

“The department should have chosen either pay and park or alternate day parking system. It would be better if this rule is implemented for only six-nine working hours,” suggested D’souza.

Some residents blamed the poor administration of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Manish Prabhu, a resident said, “Baner is a shining example of poor execution of infrastructure projects in all respects. We have been residing here for 13 years now and have suffered a lot.”

