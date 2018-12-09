Pune traffic policemen to get 100 new body cams to record aggressive behaviour with cops

The traffic division of Pune the will be getting 100 more body cameras in addition to the 17 which were provided to them a few weeks ago, said police inspector A Kalaskar of traffic police department of Pune police. The body camera, he said, “acts as a deterrent to unruly and violent behaviour by traffic rule violators who are caught by the police.”

“We have received feedback from the people who have been using the camera that it stops people from getting violent when they know that they are being recorded,” said Kalaskar.

The request for new cameras was approved by K Venkatesham, commissioner of Pune police, and a tender for 100 new cameras will be floated. The purchase will be made from the government e-marketplace website which has various options from providers such as CP Plus, Dahua, Hope, Transcend, futurezone and MSIPL.

The development happened in the light of multiple cases of violent misconduct with police officials deployed on the roads for traffic regulation.

Meanwhile, two men were arrested were on Friday afternoon by Bundgarden police for beating up a traffic policeman before threatening him. The policeman had stopped him for violating a traffic rule and had asked him to pay a fine.

On Monday, Chirag Rajendra Satav, 27, a resident of Wagholi, was arrested by the Mundhwa police and was sent to judicial custody in Yerawada central jail on Wednesday, for verbally abusing a traffic policeman at Mundhwa chowk.

In another incident two men, identified as Akash Nandu Falke, 24, a resident of Balajinagar in Dhakawadi; and Ganesh Anil Jagtap, 18, a resident of Bhilarewadi in Katraj, were arrested for getting into a physical fight with a traffic policeman in Sahkarnagar.

Besides these reported cases, there are several incidents of misbehaviour with traffic police personnel on the city roads.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 16:51 IST