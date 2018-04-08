Pune woman factures leg after jumping off balcony to avoid molester

A 30-year-old woman suffered a fracture in her right leg after jumping off the balcony of her house in an attempt to escape from a man who allegedly forced himself inside the house and upon her. The incident happened at around 2:15 am on Friday in Rahatani Phata area of Wakad.

An unidentified man knocked on the complainant's door in the late hours of the night when the woman was alone in the house. She answered the door after which the man forced his way in and locked the door, according to her complaint. The man told the woman that he found her beautiful and would like to sleep with her. He allegedly threatened to kill her children if she refused to have a physical relationship with him.

The man allegedly gaged the complainant and touched her inappropriately before threatening her. The woman then claims to have jumped from the window of the bedroom of her house to escape his advances. In the process, the woman fractured her right leg and injured a finger on her left hand.

A case under Sections 354 (molestation), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Wakad police station against the unidentified man. While the woman is undergoing treatment for her injuries, the police are on a lookout for the man.