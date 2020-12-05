e-paper
Home / Pune News / Pune woman out to buy milk killed in hit-and-run

Pune woman out to buy milk killed in hit-and-run

Area near the accident spot has no coverage of CCTV. The police are trying to identify the driver and the vehicle that caused the woman’ death

pune Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 16:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
A 30-year-old woman on her way home after buying milk was killed in a hit-and-run case in Lohegaon area of Pune early on Thursday morning.

The deceased woman was identified as Lakshmi Balaji Kamble, (30), a resident of DY Patil College road in Nimbalkarnagar area of Lohegaon in Pune. Her house is located across from the shop where she had bought milk for her household before the vehicle hit her.

She sustained grievous injuries on her head, face, and back which led to her death, according to the police.

“The family has taken the body directly from Sassoon hospital and left for their native place in Latur. We do not know anything about them yet. And we are also not trying to disturb the family in this moment of shock,” said police sub-inspector AR Gandhale of Vimantal police station who is investigating the case.

The area near the accident spot has no coverage of CCTV. The police are trying to identify the driver and the vehicle that caused the woman’ death.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Vimantal police station against the unidentified driver.

