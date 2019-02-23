Pune youth donates organs, saves lives of four

A 26-year-old accident victim, who suffered from severe head injury, saved lives of four people on Friday by donating his heart, liver and kidneys.It was also first hearth transplant at Sahyadri hospital after the hospital launched its heart transplant programme in 2018.

“The family of the donor, consented to donating his organs and soft tissues.We could retrieve four organs from the donor successfully of which heart went to Sahyadri hospital; one kidney remained with Sassoon, while the another was sent to Apollo hospital, Nasik and the liver was sent to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, as per the waiting list,” said Arati Gokhale, chief coordinator, Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC) Pune.

Dr Manoj Durairaj, head of heart transplant unit,Sahyadri Hospital said, “We waited almost a year to find a suitable heart for the patient and finally performed our first heart transplant surgery for this year”.

The recipient, a 41-year-old IT professional, is a resident of Kharadi and had to quit his job due to his medical condition. “We received the organ at 2 am from Sassoon hospital and within three hours the transplant surgery was carried out on Friday morning. The patient, post the surgery is currently stable,” said Durairaj.

The surgery had its own set of challenges shared Durairaj. “ The recipient apart from the heart disease, suffered from complications such as his heart was stuck to his chest and the size of the heart was a mismatch. However the operation was successful” said Durairaj.

Sharing statistics for this year, Gokhale said, “From January 1 this year till February 22 we have successfully retrieved 30 organs which includes 16 kidneys, 11 livers and three hearts. Whereas organs that were transplanted include 14 kidneys, 10 livers, three hearts, one liver plus kidney transplant, 20 corneas and one skin.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 16:24 IST