Pune youth stole 10 cameras to buy expensive gifts for girlfriend

A 22-year-old man, who was arrested for stealing cameras from lenders was found to have been doing so in order to buy expensive gifts for his minor girlfriend. The man has been identified as Akash Bhise, a diploma holder from MIT Kothrud, who is a resident of Hamaal nagar in Market Yard. He was arrested and sent to police custody by a local court on Thursday. After completing his diploma from MIT two years ago, Bhise has been earning a living by taking up photo assignments.

Besides the five cameras which were reported stolen in two separate cases at Faraskhana police station, the police found five other cameras in his possession. All the cameras were found to be Canon 5D. He had also stolen eight lenses along with the cameras. The total worth of the recovered goods is Rs 26,00,000.

Bhise met a girl from Class 11 four months ago and had taken her to expensive restaurants .“The bills were to the tune of Rs 15,000 at these places. He used to take loans from private lenders against the cameras. He told the camera lenders that he had bagged a big photo assignment and because he knew the business, the money lenders trusted him,” said KN Navande, senior police inspector, Faraskhana police station.“He also bought the girl an Activa, gold chains, rings and other things as well,” he added.

He made a down payment of Rs 6,000 for the scooter and had intended to pay the rest through monthly instalments.

While the girl’s parents were aware of the gifts and did not take action against it, his father, who is a labourer working in Market Yard, signed a bond with him severing all ties with him, the police said.

Two separate cases each under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code were registered at Faraskhana police station against Bhise.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 14:41 IST