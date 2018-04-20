Puneites to get super priority visa to UK in 24 hours or less from May 1

UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) has announced an extension of the Super Priority Visa (SPV) service to Pune and Bengaluru. With this, more Indians can now get to know the visa status within 24 hours.

Super Priority Visa, is an optional service for customers in India who need to travel to the UK immediately. The service is already available in Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai and is now being extended to the cities of Pune and Bengaluru. The people in Pune and Bengaluru can apply for SPV from May 1, 2018.

Immigration minister, Caroline Nokes said, “The Super Priority Visa service is beingextended to more Indian cities, giving many more UK visa customers the opportunity to receive a visa decision in 24 hours or less if needed. India was the first country in the world to receive this service in 2013 and is once again leading the way as two more cities namely Pune and Bengaluru have received this first class visaservice. This is further proof of the strength of the UK-India relationship and of the focus by UKVI onproviding a convenient, world-class experience for Indian visa applicants.”

The extension of this service aims to support the UK-India technology partnership, which will includeestablishing ‘tech clusters’ in these strategically important cities. This brings the total number of locationsIndian nationals can use the SPV service from, to five. It will also facilitate the movement of talent in key sectors.