Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Pune News / Raids at 97 places, but Pune police come back empty handed after manja hunt

Raids at 97 places, but Pune police come back empty handed after manja hunt

pune Updated: Jan 14, 2020 20:28 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Seven teams of the Pune police failed to catch a single vendor illegally selling Chinese manja or glass coated nylon threads in the city despite conducting raids at 97 places as a part of the crackdown prior to Makar Sankranti.

The threads are used to fly kites which are currently high in demand, on account of the kite flying festival or Makar Sankranti. The crackdown, which was sanctioned by the city’s top brass, aimed at preventing manja-related accidents and deaths that have occurred in the past.

According to the police, the 97 premises that were raided checked-out in terms of not being a store front for illegal businesses. Some of the places where the raids were conducted are Nana peth, Budhwar peth, Deccan, Camp, Samarth, Bund Garden and Lashkar Cantonment.

Although a ban on the sale and use of manja has been in existence under Section 71 of the City Police Act, a prohibitory order has also been issued which attracts additional charges, including culpable homicide.

Ashok Morale, additional commissioner (crime) said that the team has been formed after drawing personnel from crime branch units. “Citizens must immediately inform the control room, call up the local police station or upload details of people selling or using manja, if they have it on social media, they can address it to us. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” he said.

In February 2018, Suvarna Mujumdar, a 45-year-old media professional succumbed to injuries three days after she sustained severe neck injuries from a stray manja entangled around her neck. The incident took place when Mujumdar was returning home from office. She sustained injuries to her neck.

Krupali Nikam, 26, died in October 2018 due to injuries she sustained on her neck from a stray kite manja that cut her throat while she was riding her two-wheeler on the Nashik phata flyover.

New English School leads in creating awareness about nylon manja

New English School in Rambaug has been creating awareness about the dangers posed by nylon and Chinese manja. Students of Deccan Education Society which runs New English School took the oath of spreading awareness about the public dangers of using manja in the city. The oath ceremony was conducted in presence of society life member Dr Savita Kelkar on Tuesday.

