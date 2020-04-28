Railway constable among three arrested for assaulting cop in Pune

pune

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:01 IST

A state railway police official was among three arrested for assaulting a policeman from the anti-encroachment department of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Monday evening.

The three arrested have been identified as Yunus Gulab Attar, 50; Matin Yunus Attar, 28 and Moin Yunus Attar, 24, all residents of Kalewadi.

Matin Yunus is a constable attached to the Khadki railway police station under Government Railway Police (GRP). However, he was assigned to the Wakad police station of Pimpri-Chinchwad for the lockdown duration.

A video, allegedly of the fight between the three accused and the complainant, has been widely shared on social media. The incident happened at 5:30pm on Monday near the home of the accused.

Fifty-year-old Yunus Attar was allegedly on the street without a legitimate reason during the lockdown for which he was directed to go inside by the complainant. In the video, the accused can be seen attacking the police official after a brief verbal altercation.

A complaint has been filed by PCMC anti-encroachment department constable Shankar Vishwanbar Kalkute.

A case under Sections 353, 332, 504, 506, 188, 269, 270, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 51(b) of National Disaster Management Act; Section 11 of Maharashtra Covid-19 Regulation, 2020, and Sections 2, 3, and 4 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, was registered against the accused at the Wakad police station.

Police sub-inspector VD Madke of Wakad police station is investigating the case.