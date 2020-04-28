e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Railway constable among three arrested for assaulting cop in Pune

Railway constable among three arrested for assaulting cop in Pune

pune Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A state railway police official was among three arrested for assaulting a policeman from the anti-encroachment department of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Monday evening.

The three arrested have been identified as Yunus Gulab Attar, 50; Matin Yunus Attar, 28 and Moin Yunus Attar, 24, all residents of Kalewadi.

Matin Yunus is a constable attached to the Khadki railway police station under Government Railway Police (GRP). However, he was assigned to the Wakad police station of Pimpri-Chinchwad for the lockdown duration.

A video, allegedly of the fight between the three accused and the complainant, has been widely shared on social media. The incident happened at 5:30pm on Monday near the home of the accused.

Fifty-year-old Yunus Attar was allegedly on the street without a legitimate reason during the lockdown for which he was directed to go inside by the complainant. In the video, the accused can be seen attacking the police official after a brief verbal altercation.

A complaint has been filed by PCMC anti-encroachment department constable Shankar Vishwanbar Kalkute.

A case under Sections 353, 332, 504, 506, 188, 269, 270, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 51(b) of National Disaster Management Act; Section 11 of Maharashtra Covid-19 Regulation, 2020, and Sections 2, 3, and 4 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, was registered against the accused at the Wakad police station.

Police sub-inspector VD Madke of Wakad police station is investigating the case.

top news
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
Delhi, Mumbai among 15 places that account for over 60% of India’s Covid-19 cases
Delhi, Mumbai among 15 places that account for over 60% of India’s Covid-19 cases
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
LIVE: Need to save livelihoods from Covid-19, says Jaishankar at BRICS meet
LIVE: Need to save livelihoods from Covid-19, says Jaishankar at BRICS meet
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Here’s how many Bajaj Chetak Electric scooters were sold in March
Here’s how many Bajaj Chetak Electric scooters were sold in March
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news