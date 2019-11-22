Remodelling of Pune station complete by 2020, says outgoing DRM, Milind Deuskar 

pune

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:54 IST

The Pune railway station will get two new platforms as the remodelling work will be over by 2020, according to former Pune divisional railway manager (DRM) Milind Deuskar, whose tenure ended on Thursday.

Renu Sharma will take charge as divisional railway manager next week.

Deuskar said, “Pune railway division is the second-highest division, after Mumbai, in Central Railways, as daily 7.5 crore passengers travel from here. The remodelling of the Pune railway station was on hold due to pending permissions from authorities, but now we have got the permissions.”

“The work of extension of two new platforms in the first phase, towards Mumbai, on platform nos 5 and 6 will start soon.

“ When the new platforms will be functional we can operate more trains from the station,” said Deuskar.

“The electrification work of Miraj to Kolhapur is in progress and by the end of 2020, total electrification of Pune railway division will be complete,” said Deuskar.

He further added, “Pune railway station is going to become a major transport hub with the PMPML bus service started from the station and the upcoming metro service.

“The metro station will be coming up at our second entry gate, so passengers can travel across the transportation modes from the same spot. Even the work of Hadapsar terminus expansion will be undertaken soon, there was a stay by the court on it which is now uplifted.

“It’s ~36 crore project and once the station is developed we can start railway operations on the Solapur route from Hadapsar station,” he said.

