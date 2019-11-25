e-paper
Renu Sharma is new DRM for Pune division; pledges better customer experience for passengers

pune Updated: Nov 25, 2019 20:50 IST
Renu Sharma took charge from Milind Deouskar as the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Pune Division, Central Railway, on Monday.

Talking about her priorities and vision for Pune division, she said, “My priorities would be safer train operations, better passenger amenities, improving mobility, punctuality, asset reliability and earnings. We will make sure to put all our efforts in ensuring better customer experience for passengers.”

Prior to joining as DRM Pune, she was working as the chief personnel officer at Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow.

She has also previously worked in the North Eastern Railway, Northern Railway, Eastern Railway divisions and Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli. She has been involved with computerisation projects pertaining to human resources (HR) and also launched a pensioner’s application in RDSO.

Sharma, of the 1990 batch of Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS), has completed her Masters in Organic Chemistry.

