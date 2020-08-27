e-paper
Home / Pune News / Retired policeman attacked for resisting phone-snatching, two booked

Retired policeman attacked for resisting phone-snatching, two booked

The retired police assistant sub-inspector has been identified as Prakash Jaikumar Kurale (58), a resident of Swargate police lines. He retired from the police force in May.

pune Updated: Aug 27, 2020 18:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The retired policeman was walking along Shivaji road with his friend on Tuesday at 11 pm when the men on a motorbike tried to snatch his phone. As he resisted, the two attacked him with blades, according to his complaint.
The retired policeman was walking along Shivaji road with his friend on Tuesday at 11 pm when the men on a motorbike tried to snatch his phone. As he resisted, the two attacked him with blades, according to his complaint.(Getty Images/iStockphoto for representation only)
         

A bike-borne duo has been charged with attempted murder of a retired police constable in a robbery case.

The retired police assistant sub-inspector has been identified as Prakash Jaikumar Kurale (58), a resident of Swargate police lines. He retired from the police force in May. His phone worth Rs 10,000 was stolen in the attack.

The retired policeman was walking along Shivaji road with his friend on Tuesday at 11 pm when the men on a motorbike tried to snatch his phone. As he resisted, the two attacked him with blades, according to his complaint.

He sustained a deep gash on his left hand and underwent treatment at a local hospital for the injury.

The two approached him on a white two-wheeler vehicle while he was walking along Shivaji road in the night, according to the police.

The number plate of the vehicle was covered in dried mud and was not visible, he submitted in his complaint.

As the two yanked his phone, the policeman and his friend tried to resist them when one of them pulled out a blade-like weapon from his waist belt and attacked him from the right, according to the complaint.

In the effort to stop the blade, the retired ASI put his right hand ahead and was injured on the palm, he told the police.

A case under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Khadak police station. Assistant police inspector Umaji Rathod is investigating the case.

