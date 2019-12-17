e-paper
Home / Pune News / Rickshaw driver booked for masturbating in front of woman in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Rickshaw driver booked for masturbating in front of woman in Pimpri-Chinchwad

pune Updated: Dec 17, 2019 21:25 IST
HT Correspondent
An autorickshaw driver was booked for masturbating in front of a woman in a society in Pimple Saudagar, Pimpri-Chinchwad. 

The complaint was lodged by the 34-year-old woman. The complainant was shopping for groceries with her husband on Sunday night when the accused came outside the shop she was in and started masturbating. On Monday as well, as the complainant was at a cafe with her friends, the man arrived outside the shop and started masturbating. 

The woman noted the number of the autorickshaw, as the man fled, again. 

The woman went to the Sangvi police station and lodged a complaint. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sangvi police station.

According to police officials, the accused is yet to be identified. However, based on the information provided by the complainant, he was driving an autorickshaw registered in Pune in the name of Suresh Vaidya. 

