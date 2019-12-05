e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

Rickshaw panchayat tunes into Sawai with meter-only charges for music lovers

pune Updated: Dec 05, 2019 21:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

This year, residents who visit Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, will not have to feel the pinch of paying autorickshaw drivers.

Nitin Pawar, secretary, Pune rickshaw panchayat said, “Last year we received complaints that, since the event shifted to a new venue in Mukundnagar, most residents had to pay the half- return charges to autorickshaw drivers. Hence, this year, we approached the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal, the organisers of the event, to see if we could help by providing drivers who would ferry passengers and charge according the meter.”

“These drivers will have a special badge and hence, commuters can identify them easily,” added Pawar.

Besides the autorickshaw service, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), will also run a special bus service for the music lovers. The routes to which it will be operated are Dhayari (Maruti Mandir), Kothrud depot, Warje Malwadi and Nigadi (Bhakti – Shakti chowk). The bus service will be operated from Maharashtriya Mandal Krida Sankul, Mukundnagar which is the venue of the festival. It will be operational on all five days that is from December 11 to 15, said the organisers.

BOXX -

City glide app

There will be a special booth for senior citizens and women at the Sawai Gandharva where they can book an autorickshaw using an app called ‘city glide rickshaw’. All bookings will be tracked and monitored.

top news
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
‘Violated bail conditions on very first day’: Javadekar on Chidambaram
‘Violated bail conditions on very first day’: Javadekar on Chidambaram
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sabarimala verdictP ChidambaramNirav ModiAlia BhattNeha KakkarKangana RanautiPhone 11 proJEE Mains admit card

don't miss

latest news

India News

Pune News