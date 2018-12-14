River rejuvenation project: Pune Municipal Corporation floats tenders, work to start soon

After a long wait of two years, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has finally floated tenders for river rejuvenation project which the civic body plans to execute with the help from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

However, the actual work on the project, which has passed several hurdles is likely to start only after the Lok Sabha elections which are scheduled to be held in April-May next year.

The PMC got a nod from the central government for the Rs 1,000 crore project in June 2016 but due to hurdles, the project could not be kick-started.

So after the administrative process, PMC floated the tender in this week. Madan Adhari Drainage department head, said, “The tenders have been floated for the project and the work is likely to start soon.”

PMC water department head VJ Kulkarni, said, “The PMC floated the tenders but it will need 60 days to complete the tender process. If everything goes smooth, PMC will be able to give work order in February.”

Administrative sources said that as Lok Sabha elections are scheduled and the model code of conduct is likely to be announced anytime in January, it seems that the project will be able to kick-start only after elections. The standing committee will not be able to give permission for this project during the model code of conduct.

The Mula-Mutha river which passes through the city is one of the 302 polluted rivers of the country. The discharge of untreated domestic waste into the river due to inadequate sewage treatment facilities is among the major reasons for the high level of pollution in the river.

The overall goal of the project is to improve the water quality and river ecology and prevent the pollution of the Mula-Mutha river. The project involves the interception, diversion and treatment of domestic sewage generated and discharged into the river. Institutional strengthening, capacity building and public awareness for the sustainability of projects are among the other goals of the project. The project includes augmentation of sewage treatment capacity in a comprehensive manner and construction of 24 community toilets in slum areas to check open defecation along the river banks.

It was on June 13, 2016, that the PMC had signed a loan agreement with JICA for pollution control measures by January 2022. Under the agreement, the government of Japan is committed to providing a soft loan of Rs 1,000 crore to India for the project at an interest rate of 0.30 per cent per annum.

Project Details

Augmentation of existing sewage treatment capacity by adding 11 new sewage treatment plants (STPs) to cover sewage generation up to the year 2027.

New STPs to be designed for better effluent quality with 10 mg/L biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and 10 mg/L Total Suspended Solids (TSS) along with nitrogen and phosphorus removal.

Augmentation of existing 4 intermediate pumping stations.

For a collection of untapped sewage – laying of 113.6 km of sewers with house connection and laterals.

Installation of centralised supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) for STPs and IPS to monitor flow and effluent water quality.

Implementation of geographic information system/management information system (GIS/MIS) system for management of assets created under the project.

Construction of 24 community toilets in slum areas to check open defecation along the river banks.

Institution development and capacity building.

Facilitation of public awareness programmes.

Main objective

To improve water quality and river ecology as well as stoppage of pollution of river Mula-Mutha river.

To intercept, divert and treat the domestic sewage generated discharging in the river.

To tackle the non-point sources of pollution to improve the hygienic condition of city and surrounding areas and aesthetics of riverfront.

Institutional strengthening and capacity building and public awareness for the sustainability of projects.

Funding Pattern

The government of India: 85% – Rs 841.72 crore

Pune Municipal Corporation: 15% – Rs 148.54 crore

Total: Rs 990.26 crore

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 17:01 IST