Robbers flee with Rs 12.8 lakh from Rahatani ATM

pune

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 21:14 IST

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police are on the lookout for three men accused of allegedly breaking into an automated teller machine (ATM) in Rahatani, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The three men managed to flee with Rs 12,84,000 from the ATM that belonged to the RBL bank, according to the police.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have formed three teams to track down the accused, according to Vivek V Mugalikar, senior police inspector, Wakad police station.

“We have the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the theft. The suspects, who we are tracking, used a gas cutter to open the vault,” said PI Muglikar.

A case under Section 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred or (in case of agricultural produce) ten rupees), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the three unidentified men at Wakad police station.

Another incident was recorded on Tuesday midnight in Mhalunge, Pimpri-Chinchwad. The gang, which targeted the Mhalunge ATM, tried to uproot the machine and flee with it. However, they were unable to transport the machine, although they managed to uproot it, said police officials. This is not the first such case of ATM theft in Mhalunge. A similar case was reported in December 2019.