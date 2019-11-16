Salim Ali Award 2019: All it took was a letter to begin a lifelong association, says ecologist Madhav Gadgil

pune

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 15:09 IST

Madhav Gadgil, renowned ecologist from Pune, was awarded the Salim Ali Award 2019 for Nature Conservation by the Bombay Natural History Society. The award was announced on November 12, Salim Ali’s 123rd birth anniversary. Gadgil is an ecologist, writer, and founder of the Centre for Ecological Sciences and has played an active role in national policy making. He chaired the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel, also known as the Gadgil Commission. He has conducted extensive research in the areas of population biology, conservation biology, human ecology, and ecological history. The Award recognises Gadgil’s stalwart contribution to the preservation of India’s ecology and biodiversity.

He speaks about his relation with the birdman-Salim Ali and what residents can do to improve Pune’s ecology. Excerpts.

What was your relation with birdman-Salim Ali?

My father, an economist by profession, was an avid birdwatcher and a Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) member before I was born and personally knew Ali. I had a nascent interest in ornithology, but had some questions about birds. I was intrigued about a bird called Green bee-eater. In one season this particular bird had a long pink feather in the middle of its tail, and in the next season it was missing. My father suggested I write to Ali about this and so I did. I was around 11-years old at that time. Ali promptly replied to my letter and that’s how my interest peaked. This was the beginning of a lifelong association with Ali, who was 40-years my senior.

I met Ali during his frequent visits to Pune and he became my mentor. He was particularly interested in Baya weaver bird. He would ride on is two-wheeler, study the bird and come back. I was inspired to take up my study because of him.

Between 1963 and 1965, I met him regularly as I was pursuing my MSc in Mumbai. After I went to Harvard, we lost touch, but when I got back we met often. We also published a paper on communal roosting (birds who come together at night). When I studied in Karnataka, Ali would visit me often and we would go on field trips.

What can Pune do to improve ecology for the birds?

There are two major things- the natural habitats are being wiped out. And the remaining habitats are being destroyed due to construction and other things. The western ghat ecology expert panel, which I am a part of have given a list of habitats that should not be destroyed. Natural habitats are not just trees, it includes, grasslands, rivers, wetlands, waterbodies. They are declining radically. There should be efforts to stop this. Chemical pesticides is another issue. The pollution is not only hurting insects and birds, it is also hurting human health. They should be banned.

Any advice for people of Pune who travel use private vehicles?

My only advice is to obey the traffic rules. I am scared of walking on footpaths in Pune. I have a house on Law College road. There have been three accidents reported recently in that area. Regretfully the police are doing nothing.