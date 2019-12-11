e-paper
Home / Pune News

Sangli police arrest DS Kulkarni in fraud case

pune Updated: Dec 11, 2019 22:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The Sangli police on Tuesday took custody of jailed realtor Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni alias DSK, his wife Hemanti and son Shishir Kulkarni, in connection with a cheating case registered with the Sangli police.

All three have now officially been arrested in the Sangli case. The trio was produced before a special court who remanded them in police custody till December 12.

It has been 15 months since DSK has been in jail along with his wife and son, in connection with the Rs 2,043 crore financial fraud case registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune police.

After the Pune police had booked the Kulkarni’s, multiple FIRs had also been lodged against them in Sangli and Kolhapur.

The Sangli police could not get custody earlier, as the as the Pune police were investigating cases registered against the realtor.

Kulkarni has been arrested in connection with case of fraud lodged against him by Kiran Anant Kulkarni (65), a resident of Vishrambaug, Sangli, in May 2018. Hemanti Kulkarni and Shirish Kulkarni have also been named in the case.

According to police, DSK had opened an office of his real estate company in Sangli, where several persons deposited money under various schemes and were assured of high returns.

Police said between September 6, 2014, and October 13, 2015, the complainant invested Rs 8.95 lakh in DSK’s real estate company, but did not get the assured returns. He also, did not get back the capital amount he had invested with the company, police added.

A special court in Pune recently rejected bail pleas filed by both DSK and his wife Hemanti. Sangli police officials said that they had arrested DSK early on Tuesday and took him from Yerawada Central jail and produced him before the special court the same day.

Currently, police have named 15 persons as accused in the case. Ten of the accused have already been arrested and chargesheeted. Advocate Srikant Shivade is representing DSK in the case while special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan is representing the victims.

