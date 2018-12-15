‘Savitribai Phule Pune University did not consider Indian History Congress session important’

Following the postponement of the 79th session of the Indian History Congress (IHC), the executive committee (EC) members met to discuss the way forward for the session next year.

Mahalakshmi Ramakrishnan, secretary, IHC said, “We came to know of SPPU’s financial problem on December 6, when we received a letter from Radhika Seshan, local secretary and head of history Department, SPPU. Despite repeatedly requesting her to her find a solution, and let us salvage what we could of the conference SPPU did not consider IHC session important. It is indeed very disappointing and difficult to believe that SPPU inability to secure funds.”

She also further added, “SPPU showcased a very careless attitude towards the matter. They are inconsiderate towards the delegates and the financial difficulty faced by everyone by postponing the event 20 days prior to the session.”SPPU vice-chancellor, SPPU Nitin Karmalkar, was unavailable for comment.

“We want IHC to take place at our university. The reasons cited by the administrations sound illogical, bias and politically leaned. The university has funds for roads, unnecessary walls and gates, but it has none for an international conference?Under the pretext of postponement, SPPU is hiding a political pressure of the right wing. We're sure this congress would address the current distortion of history in India. The BJP government as well as RSS, certainly find it against their agenda. Hence the untimely scrapping of IHC. If the university lacks funds, NSUI SPPU will go for bheekh mango andolan (beg for money ) and provide the funds, besides the conference was decided 10 months ago,” Satish Gore, former National Students Union of India (NSUI) President.

Anil Thombare, city secretary Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) stated, “ABVP has no role in issue of postponed programme IHC by SPPU, it is their (SPPU and IHC) lookout .”

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 14:57 IST